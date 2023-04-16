Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Linde were worth $137,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.67. 1,078,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $364.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

