Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $255.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day moving average of $240.22. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

