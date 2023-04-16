Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY23 guidance at ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $26.60-$26.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $487.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.