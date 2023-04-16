Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $93.45 million and approximately $758,012.12 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

