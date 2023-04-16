London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($111.46) to GBX 8,800 ($108.98) in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.