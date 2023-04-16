Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $41,925.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.23 or 1.00010877 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000753 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $153,783.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

