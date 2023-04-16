Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MNTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,572. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

