Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.
Manitowoc Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MTW opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
