Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTW opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.