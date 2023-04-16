Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.04. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,828,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

