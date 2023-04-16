Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the March 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America Price Performance

Marijuana Company of America stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,823,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,964,195. Marijuana Company of America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Marijuana Company of America alerts:

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Marijuana Company of America, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities. It also engages in developing, producing, and distributing branded cannabis and cannabidiol products in the United States. The firm operates through the hempSMART segment. It operates a diversified business portfolio positioned across various cannabis segments including Cultivation, Nationwide Distribution, International Consumer Products, and Strategic Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.