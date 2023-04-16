Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the March 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America Price Performance
Marijuana Company of America stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,823,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,964,195. Marijuana Company of America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile
