Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $48,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 540,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.18. 1,500,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,984. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

