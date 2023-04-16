Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Trimmed by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $349.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $386.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

