Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $372.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.43. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $355.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

