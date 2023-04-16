McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,356. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $289.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.36.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.