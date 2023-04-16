McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 18,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $288.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $289.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

