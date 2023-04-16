MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaCo by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. raised its position in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Price Performance

Shares of MDIA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 1,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,564. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.69. MediaCo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.