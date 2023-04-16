MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

