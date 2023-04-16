Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.