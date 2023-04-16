Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $286,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $20.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.33. 1,117,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.31.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

