Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. 1,284,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

