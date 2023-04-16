Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.50. 1,047,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,874. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Cowen upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

