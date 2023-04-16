Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,986 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,940,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 96,451 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,861,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
VUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 580,450 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
