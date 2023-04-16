Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,851,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,154,982. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

