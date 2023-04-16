Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Up 1.5 %
MFH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 32,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,268. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.15.
About Mercurity Fintech
