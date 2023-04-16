Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Up 1.5 %

MFH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 32,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,268. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.15.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

