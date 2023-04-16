Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.02 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $768,946.80 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

