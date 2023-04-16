MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $152.83 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $34.34 or 0.00112490 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $152.83 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023252 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,516.87 or 0.99963995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.73600231 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,344,288.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

