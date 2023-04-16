Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 20.68% 16.48% 1.44% Mid Penn Bancorp 28.96% 10.95% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.32%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $287.33 million 1.13 $59.28 million $5.28 5.63 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 2.01 $54.81 million $3.44 6.97

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

