MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MGF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $3.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
