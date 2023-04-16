MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MGF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

