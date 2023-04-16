Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

