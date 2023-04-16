Millennium Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $6,246.99 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

