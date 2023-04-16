Mina Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. Mina has a market capitalization of $706.64 million and approximately $22.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,023,068,333 coins and its circulating supply is 885,214,634 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,022,946,652.8400393 with 885,023,112.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.79903224 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $23,508,469.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

