Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.07).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £980.90 million, a PE ratio of 8,210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 237.36 ($2.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.84.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

