Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

