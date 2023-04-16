Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $163.50

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $163.50 or 0.00539123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $71.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00325442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00072650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00442113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,266,551 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.