Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $254.90 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $254.90 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 622,754,468 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.