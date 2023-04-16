Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 537.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

About Moovly Media

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.