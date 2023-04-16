Morgan Stanley Lowers MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $80.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

