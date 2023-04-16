My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $408,793.34 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004140 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00023218 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,123 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.