National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.