Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 0.7 %

NHTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 9,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.06 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,667.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

