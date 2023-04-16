NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $116.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00007731 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,858,275 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

