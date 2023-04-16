Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $158.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.42. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $241.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average of $169.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

