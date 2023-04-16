NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. FMR LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

