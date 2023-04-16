Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on STIM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Neuronetics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of STIM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 52,072 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,120,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 52,072 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,120,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,828 shares of company stock worth $629,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $2,667,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,595 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

