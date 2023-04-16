New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head-To-Head Review

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Found Gold and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.11%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 23.74%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -107.72% -85.38% Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.41) -12.83 Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.96 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -16.91

New Found Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Found Gold beats Centerra Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

