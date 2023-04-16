Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Newmont Stock Performance

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NGT stock opened at C$66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.65 billion, a PE ratio of -84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.35. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$51.44 and a 12-month high of C$108.98.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -282.05%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

