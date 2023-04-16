NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $87,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,828,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,570. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

