Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 3,894 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

