Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.48%.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

