Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 181 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $118.47 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.